Supporters of Ella Redkey Pool in Klamath Falls kicked off a campaign Monday to raise $150,000 for three projects at the Ella Redkey Pool.
The projects include creation of a plaza and ADA walkway, replacing the pool's water slide and renovation of the pool's locker rooms.
Klamath Falls Mayor Westfall said the pool is an asset to Klamath Falls as the only outdoor, geothermally-heated pool in the United Stated that is open year-round.
John Bellon lamented about all the community members who have visited the Pool over the decades, when the Wendt Family remodeled the pool, put in the slide and several other upgrades, and to his own time spent growing up at the Ella Redkey Pool. He noted the need to increase the number of members in the Friends group to keep the pool alive.
Brielle George shared information about the individual projects and plan for raising $150,000. The Friends of Ella Redkey Pool are applying for grants with a goal of raising $100,000. The additional $50,000 will be raised through fundraising events and donationsm, she said.
There will be a series of fundraising events starting with the Open House Oct. 22 from 4–6 p.m. at the Ella Redkey Pool. The community is invited to view renderings of the proposed pool improvements, enjoy live entertainment and refreshments while learning more about the campaign.