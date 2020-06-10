The Ella Redkey Pool will reopen on Monday under phase two of reopening with a new reservation system in order to swim, according to a press release.
Swimmers will be required to register and can register online through CivicRec or in person. People will be limited to one session at the pool per day. Lap swimming will be limited to one person per lane and water aerobics classes will be limited to 12 people.
Registration opens Wednesday, June 10 at 9:30 a.m. online and in person.
The locker rooms and shower will be open, but the press release said “social distancing and quick transitions will be required in the locker room.”
The pool will be open 5:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and 7:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday for lap swimming, masters and water aerobics.
Customers with a current membership are invited to Ella Redkey Pool Wednesday, June 10 through Saturday, June 13 from 9:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. to pick up their keycards.
“The pool is implementing comprehensive measures to ensure a safe and healthy experience for customers and employees alike,” the press release noted.