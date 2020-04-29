Like many places, the Ella Redkey Pool is waiting to reopen. The pool is following Governor Kate Brown’s framework for reopening the state to determine when it will again open to the public. In the meantime, the pool has taken advantage of the closure to have some much-needed renovations done.
Brown’s reopening framework outlines three phases for lifting restrictions surrounding COVID-19. The first phase will begin at the governor’s direction after gating criteria and core preparedness items have been met. Phase 1 instructs individuals not to socialize in groups of more than 10 people.
“Once the Pool is authorized for Phase 1, the 14-day wait will begin,” Ella Redkey Pool Community Activities Supervisor Brielle George detailed in an email. “When the Pool clears Phase 2,” she noted, “the facility will likely be able to open with physical distancing protocols in place.”
In Phase 2, “Gatherings increase to 50, non-essential travel can resume, schools, gyms and bars can open under physical distancing,” Governor Brown’s framework explains.
“The County and hospital will collaborate on a request for the Governor’s office, which cannot occur until May 4. If approvals are granted at that time, the projected pool opening will hopefully be somewhere between May 18 and June 1,” George’s email noted. All dates are tentative and subject to change, she emphasized.
Ella Redkey Pool will notify members once social distancing protocols for swimming facilities are established. Individuals with an annual, 3-month, or 1-month pool membership will have their passes extended to cover the dates the pool was closed for renovations and COVID-19.
George described in her email that “dramatic improvements have been made to both the women’s and men’s locker rooms” at Ella Redkey Pool.
“The initial renovation plan covered the women’s locker room only, however the extended closure provided the City of Klamath Falls an opportunity to broaden the scope of work to include major renovations in the men’s locker room. Taking the opportunity to complete the men’s locker room renovations now, during a required closure, will minimize the need for renovation closures in the future,” George said.
Updates to the women’s lock room included sandblasting and repainting the walls, new shower panels and fixtures, new vanity and sinks, a new ADA bench and new mirrors. The men’s locker room also received sandblasted and repainted walls, new shower panels and fixtures, and a new ADA bench, as well as new toilets and urinals.
Ella Redkey Pool has further enhancements planned, including the use of CivicRec — a parks and recreation software for local government. Drains at the pool will be snaked and cleared, the facility will be deep cleaned, and pump stands will be repaired and replaced. The pool’s chlorination system will also be replaced.
The public is encouraged to check the Ella Redkey Pool Facebook page for upcoming renovation photos and announcements.