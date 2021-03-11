The Ella Redkey Pool is looking to raise $5,000 to fund the construction of an outdoor pavilion that is slated to host classes and programs on water safety, CPR and more.
The Friends of the Ella Redkey Pool and the City of Klamath Falls have been fundraising for years for what will initially be constructed as an open-air pavilion with plans to enclose it later on, according to a news release. Increased lumber costs and other COVID-19-related costs delayed construction and meant the pool needs to raise an additional $5,000 by April.
“Programming possibilities in the pavilion are endless: yoga classes, family board game nights, scrap booking meetups, arthritis and stretching classes, and almost any program you can dream up,” said Nancy Thomas, the president of the Friends of Ella Redkey Pool. “The pavilion would be used for a community center, not only for swim-enthusiasts but for everyone.”
Donations can be made with cash, checks or credit cards at the pool during operating hours. Anyone who donates $5 or more will receive an Ella Redkey Pool sticker, and donations of $50 or more will earn a t-shirt.
Funding for the pavilion has already been provided by the city of Klamath Falls, the Ford Family Foundation, the Oregon Community Foundation, the Friends of Ella Redkey Pool, the Cow Creek Foundation, and the Pacific Power Foundation.