Elks/Casey Eye Clinic in Portland came to Klamath Family Head Start to do its yearly eye screenings using the PLUSOPTI machine on Oct. 9.
It was a statewide collaboration with all of the Head Start Programs in Oregon serving over 11,000 pre-school children across the state.
The program helps to detect vision loss in children that, when diagnosed before age 5, can be reversed. Amblyopia is the number one reason why children lose vision. Children entering kindergarten with amblyopia are not prepared to learn and, if not detected and treated early on, permanent vision loss can occur by age 7.