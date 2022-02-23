Obsidian Solar returns to the Oregon Energy Facility Siting Council at its meeting scheduled for Friday, Feb. 25 beginning at 8:30 a.m. where EFSC could issue a final project order for the solar facility.
In 2021, the proposed energy facility was in front of an administrative law judge as several individuals in the Fort Rock area contested the proposed draft order issued by EFSC. A number of hearings, testimony and legal briefs were filed and in early 2022 the administrative law judge issued his ruling. The ruling largely supported the draft proposed order issued by EFSC and threw out many of the complaints brought forth by those contesting the solar facility.
With no exceptions being filed after the administrative law judge issued his order, the proposed solar facility now returns to EFSC for the Council to further deliberate and to possibly issue a final order on the project. Even after the final order is issued, the individuals who contested the proposed solar facility can appeal the final order directly to the Oregon Supreme Court.
According to the EFSC agenda, there will be a presentation by Kellen Tardaewether, senior siting analyst for the Oregon Department of Energy, who will provide an overview of the project and the proposed order. Jesse Ratcliffe, senior assistant attorney general and counsel to EFSC for the contested case, will provide an overview of the issues raised in the contested case and will go over non-substantive scrivener error changes to the administrative law judge order. Ratcliffe will then lead a material change hearing per ORS 469.370(7) where Obsidian Renewables and limited parties will be able to provide comment on any material changes they would like to see in the proposed order.
At that time EFSC will deliberate and may issue a final order or may delay issuing the final order to a future EFSC meeting.
The proposed Obsidian Solar Facility would be one of the largest commercial solar facilities in Oregon. It would be built on 3,921 acres in the Fort Rock area and produce 400 megawatts of electricity.
For more information on how to access the meeting virtually contact EFSC at 503-378-4040.