A local economic summit at the Ross Ragland Theater will draw economic experts from both he area and from around the region to discuss economic conditions in Klamath County.
The event will be hosted by both Klamath County Economic Development Association and the chair of the Klamath County board of commissioners, Kelley Minty Morris.
The event will feature economists from the region who will discuss different local industry positions and how the Basin economy is set to fare in 2022. They will then field questions regarding the economic future of the area, according to Andrew Stork, operations manager for KCEDA.
Speakers include Josh Lehner of the Oregon Office of Economic Analysis, David Runberg, a regional economist, and Alison Smith of the Southern Oregon Economic Development District.
Lehner and Runberg will both discuss the economic and employment forecasts for Klamath County and Smith will discuss the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on business in the Klamath community.
Following the presentations, there will be a panel discussion featuring six local business leaders followed by a Q&A session, said Kendra Santiago, project manager for KCEDA.
The six panelists will include Tayo Akins, CEO of Cascade Health Alliance, Jessie DuBose, executive director of Klamath Promise, Lauren Jespersen, director of Sky Lakes Foundation, Chad Olney, CEO of Pacific Crest Federal Credit Union, Paul Simmons, executive director of Klamath Water Users Association, and Allison York, principal broker at Windermere Real Estate.
Minty Morris said the point of Monday’s summit is to be proactive about the many profound changes the community as seen throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.
The summit is about “setting up Klamath for what’s next and we want to make sure we are embracing whatever opportunities do come out of what people are calling this new normal,” Minty Morris said. “I feel strongly that there will be a lot of communities across the country that will struggle to get ehri footing and this is an opportunity for us to move forward as a community.”
The hope is to bring some of the best and brightest people both regionally and locally together to stimulate ideas.
“I think it is really beneficial to get everyone in the room and to see where the brainstorming conversations go, and see what seeds can be planted that will manifest into even bigger opportunities for us,” Minty Morris said.
One of the challenges for Klamath, Minty Morris said, is building up the local workforce. Getting people enthusiastic about getting back to work and providing those opportunities for job seekers is the desired outcome, she said.
“Oregon and Klamath County have a lot of work ahead of them but with a lot of work comes a lot of opportunity,” Minty Morris added. “It is an exciting time for job seekers and people who want to see community development.”
“I think the next few years could be a transformational time in Klamath County.”
KCEDA said it expects around 100 people to attend the summit. The event is sponsored by Coldwell Banker and eXp Realty.
