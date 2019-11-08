Downtown property owners will learn about an Economic Improvement District fund and advise the City of Klamath Falls on how they would like to see the fund used during a 6 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 13 meeting in the Ross Ragland Cultural Center.
“An EID is an opportunity for businesses downtown to contribute an amount to get extra stuff like flowers and banners,” said Aaron Snow, management fellow with the City of Klamath Falls.
EID costs include maintenance of landscaping, banners, benches, entry signs, sidewalk sweeping, garbage removal and other maintenance costs incurred in the downtown area, according to the city budget for 2018-19.
The EID is on a five-year cycle that ends Dec. 31. A five-year renewal will be discussed at the Wednesday meeting.
The district was first formed in in 2004 to offset maintenance costs, according to past H&N reporting.
The boundaries of the downtown EID cover Main Street, Esplanade Avenue, Klamath Avenue, Pine Street, and certain side streets.
According to the 2018-19 budget, the EID was not paid for in full by contributing fees, and $36,250 was subsidized from the general fund to cover the $151,725 2019 budget.
The meeting is described as informational and open to the public.