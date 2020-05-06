New numbers released by Dean Runyan Associates show that 2019 was Oregon’s 10th consecutive year of growth in travel-spending and visitation. Although the COVID-19 pandemic has brought the travel and tourism industry to a screeching halt, these numbers indicate that travel and tourism will be a crucial part of the state’s economic recovery.
“Tourism is vital to the economy of the Southern Oregon region, which prior to the COVID-19 health threat, had a thriving ecosystem of hotels, restaurants, wineries and an abundance of activities and natural wonders for visitors to enjoy,” said Karolina Lavagnino, director of Sales and Marketing at Neuman Hotel Group. “While attractions such as Crater Lake and the Oregon Shakespeare Festival attract thousands of tourists annually, this important sector greatly benefits our local communities and residents, who are the fabric of what truly makes Southern Oregon special.”
Since 2008, the industry has shown steady growth in earnings and employment, ranking second after agriculture and food. In terms of Gross Domestic Product (GDP) the tourism industry is one of the three largest export-oriented industries in rural Oregon counties — the other two being agriculture/food processing and logging/wood products.
These numbers reflect the impacts generated by the tourism industry prior to COVID-19. Economic impact numbers for 2020 will likely be drastically different.
Total direct travel spending was $12.8 billion, a 3.6% increase over 2018. Total travel-generated employment was 117,500, a 1.4% increase over 2018. Employee earnings were $3.8 billion, a 6% increase over 2018. The Gross Domestic Product of Oregon’s travel industry was $5.8 billion. Total direct travel spending was $1.1 billion, a 3.1% increase over 2018. Total travel-generated employment was 12,500, a 1.1% increase over 2018. Employee earnings were $340 million, a 4.3% increase from 2018.
The findings from this economic impact report come right before National Travel and Tourism Week (May 3-9), a program from the U.S. Travel Association that honors the spirit of travel in recognition of the industry’s strength, selflessness, and resiliency. With the impact that COVID-19 is having on the travel and tourism industry, this year’s campaign looks to remind the country that even through the most difficult times, the spirit of travel cannot be broken. When the time is right, the travel and tourism industry will be integral to our state’s and nation’s economic and collective recovery.