The former CEO of an Oregon tribal economic development group has pleaded guilty to theft and fraud charges for illegally sending contracts for the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs to a construction firm he created.
Roderick Ariwite, 66, pleaded guilty to theft of funds from a tribal organization and an interstate fraud charge, according the U.S. Attorney’s Office for Oregon.
Ariwite was the former CEO of the Warm Springs Economic Development Corp. The group also operated under the name Warm Springs Ventures. Both entities operated business ventures on for the Oregon tribe.
The Warm Springs tribes’ reservation is located north of Bend. The confederation is made up three Pacific Northwest tribes. Its business ventures include a casino, hotel, cannabis growing, construction operation and financial services group.
According to federal prosecutors, Ariwite and Thomas Valentino Adams, 49, a Nevada resident and the former manager of a construction firm operated by the tribe created their construction company called Warbonnet Construction Services LLC.
Prosecutors said the pair continued to work for the Warm Springs tribe but engaged Warbonnet with construction contracts. They also charged the tribe for the costs of a subcontractor hired by Warbonnet in 2018, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.
The alleged scheme cost the Native American tribe more than $50,000 and in 2020 a federal grand jury in Portland indicted the two men. Ariwite faces as much as 15 years in prison and a $500,000 fine. He will be sentenced in federal court in Portland on June 6.
As part of his plea deal, Ariwite has agreed to pay $39,613 in restitution to the Warm Spring tribes and $3,000 to an unnamed adult victim. In August, Adams pleaded guilty to a theft charge. He will be sentenced on March 29, according to U.S. Attorney Scott Erik Asphaug.
The prosecutor announced Ariwite’s guilty plea on Monday, March 14.