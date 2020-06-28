For locals who are planning a trip to Portland, a convenient, inexpensive travel option will soon be available, according to a news release.
RNO PDX Bus Lines will begin service between Reno (RNO) and Portland (PDX) on Aug. 7. Buses going both ways will stop at Castel’s Southside Chevron in Klamath Falls.
Northbound trips to Portland run every Friday, arriving in Klamath Falls at 12:25 p.m. and leaving at 12:40 p.m. Southbound trips to Reno go every Sunday, stopping in Klamath Falls at 4:55 p.m. while departing at 5:10 p.m.
Travel time for the 288-mile ride to Portland is only 5 hours. Stops in Portland include Union Station, the Greyhound curbside stop, and various hotels. Passengers can also go to Eugene, Albany, or Lake Oswego or in the other direction to Reno.
To reduce the spread of COVID-19, tickets are only sold online. The standard rate is $140, but if booked 35 days out, a ticket is only $59. The bus line will also limit each trip to 15 passengers through February 2021 (a normal bus holds up to 60 riders). This keeps an empty seat and at least 6 feet of space next to everyone.
Passengers must wear a face mask or shield unless seated alone. A free checked bag is also included. Bus tickets are available under “Book a Seat” at rnopdx.com/reno-to-portland-bus/.