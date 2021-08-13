EagleRidge High School, in conjunction with multiple community partners, launched a new, first-in-Oregon pre-apprenticeship program that aims to propel more local high schoolers into skilled trade professions.
Students who complete the pre-apprenticeship program, called Southern Oregon Apprenticeship Readiness or SOAR, will graduate with over 280 hours of local job-site experience, two years of trade-related coursework that would include construction math and soft skills as well as certifications in forklift driving, OSHA standards and others.
“Our aspiration is to provide productive engaged members to our community and with the support and involvement of our industry partners to provide a long term sustainable workforce for our community,” said Kim Cappel, executive director of the Klamath Falls high school, at a SOAR program launch celebration on Thursday.
The SOAR program is a joint effort from the high school, Klamath Community College and the Southern Oregon Joint Apprenticeship Training Committee. According to Cappel, the program is unique in the state because of its community partners. Program graduates would receive dual credit with KCC, which is in the process of building its own Apprenticeship Center, as well as entry into SOJATC’s carpentry apprenticeship program.
SOAR is open to any student in Klamath County, said Seth Durham, an EHS teacher in the program.
The goal for program graduates would become trade apprentices and then eventually reach journeyman status — a skilled trades professional who could make “$30, $40, $50 per hour,” said Durham. But even if a student didn’t complete the program, the hope would be for them to at least get a taste of what construction or a similar field might be like to help them make future career decisions.
Students will go from learning about site safety, to hand tools to working with power tools — some of which are now housed on the EHS campus in their new lab. Additionally, a new classroom space is being constructed adjacent to the lab.
“Construction currently has an aging work-force with several journey level workers retiring or near retirement. When these workers retire, they will take their knowledge, skills and expertise with them away from the industry,” wrote Anthony Samperio, an apprenticeship representative with the state’s Bureau of Labor and Industries, in an email.
The Oregon Bureau of Labor and Industries approved the SOAR pre-apprenticeship program in June, setting up the program’s official launch this fall.
“Pre-apprentices get a glimpse into the construction industry and can then decide if this is a career worth exploring,” Samperio said. “In my experience (about 3 years) pre-apprentices that move on to registered apprenticeship are more likely to have successful outcomes than those recruited through other avenues.”
