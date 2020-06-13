EagleRidge High School held its commencement exercises at the school in the back parking lot of the school on Sunday, June 7. EagleRidge graduated 32 students in groups of seven. Normally, on the Friday before graduation, EHS holds a dinner at the senior center, which includes a "senior superlative roast" for every senior and a little gift to symbolize that. This year, staff made masks with each student's "senior superlative" on them, for a more personalized flair. Staff also prepared candy leis that were presented with the diplomas.
EagleRidge High Schools Class of 2020 includes: Jayden Rae Fry, Nancy A. Mantell, Mackenzie Howard Earl Babcock, Sydney Rose Brewer, Brooke Macy Buckingham, Mariah Caddy, Dakota J. Caldwell-Varnum, Kristen Lee Coleman, James Austin Forrest Craddock, Roland Jaymz Bailey Dodson, Jensen A. Duke, Emilie Danielle Farabee, Riley Clare Fitzgibbon, Zurick Jyjuan Jefferson, James Norman Lundsford V, Gavin Blaine Moon, Micah Thomas Moore, L. Grace Murray, Jasmin T. Neville, Trenton C. Parker, Kane Israel Profitt, Bessie Lee Rhodes, Jeremiah G. Robinson, Daniel Sandoval-Bassett, Taylor Katelynn Staffler, Jade W. Taber, Kaylee Alexis Thomason, Emily Sue Thompson, Amber D. Tremper, Micah Waters, Madison Kay Wilcox, Kristopher Kade Wilson.