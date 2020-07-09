Dylan Carlson filed Wednesday for a seat on Klamath Falls city council.
Carlson filed in Ward 1 for the Nov. 3 general election, joining incumbent Phil Studenberg in the race.
The filing deadline for the general election is 5 p.m. on August 25. To run for a seat, applicants must be a resident of Klamath Falls or area annexed to city continuously during the four years immediately preceding the election, must be a resident within the Ward District filed for and must meet state requirements to run for elected office.
Any person interested in applying for Mayor or a Council Position (Ward 1 or Ward 2) should contact City Recorder Nickole Barrington at 500 Klamath Avenue, in order to obtain the necessary election information and filing forms.