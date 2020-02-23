The pair of Laila Griffith-Carol McClure won the lone first place at the weeklyTuesday morning game while Bobby Thompson and Keith Thorp garnered the top spot at the Thursday morning contest.
Anyone interested in playing in the regular bridge games, which are held weekly on Tuesday and Thursday mornings and monthly on Sunday afternoon, is encouraged to call Bobby Thompson at 541-331-0524.
Tuesday, 11 a.m.m, weekly flighted club game: Flight A, 1. Laila Griffith-Carol McClure; 2/3 (tie) Ed McClure-Reid Sherwin and Jo Ann Koenig-Ethel Rust. Flight B, 1/2 (tie) McClure-Sherwin and Koenig-Rust. Flight C, 1. Koenig-Rust.
Thursday, 11 a.m., weekly flighted club game: Flight A, 1. Bobby Thompson-Keith Thorp; 2/3 (tie) Laila Griffith-Carol McClure and Ed McClure-Doug-Higgs. Flight B, 1. Dale Taylor-Reid Sherwin; 2. Patti Collom-Rosella Wilde.