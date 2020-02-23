Subscribe Today! Please read: Readers of local content on the Herald and News website – heraldandnews.com – will require a subscription beginning today. For the first few months, non-subscribers will still be able to view 10 articles for free. If you are not already a subscriber, now is a great time to join for as little as $10/month!

The pair of Laila Griffith-Carol McClure won the lone first place at the weeklyTuesday morning game while Bobby Thompson and Keith Thorp garnered the top spot at the Thursday morning contest.

Anyone interested in playing in the regular bridge games, which are held weekly on Tuesday and Thursday mornings and monthly on Sunday afternoon, is encouraged to call Bobby Thompson at 541-331-0524.

Tuesday, 11 a.m.m, weekly flighted club game: Flight A, 1. Laila Griffith-Carol McClure; 2/3 (tie) Ed McClure-Reid Sherwin and Jo Ann Koenig-Ethel Rust. Flight B, 1/2 (tie) McClure-Sherwin and Koenig-Rust. Flight C, 1. Koenig-Rust.

Thursday, 11 a.m., weekly flighted club game: Flight A, 1. Bobby Thompson-Keith Thorp; 2/3 (tie) Laila Griffith-Carol McClure and Ed McClure-Doug-Higgs. Flight B, 1. Dale Taylor-Reid Sherwin; 2. Patti Collom-Rosella Wilde.

