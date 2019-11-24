Laila Griffith and Carol McClure won both lone first places in duplicate bridge competition in Klamath Falls this past week. It has happen several times that this duo achieved this mark; however, in the Thursday morning game they scored the first 80 percent game (82.29) in 60 year history of duplicate bridge in Klamath Falls. Well done ladies!
Anyone interested in playing in the regular bridge games, which are held weekly on Tuesday and Thursday mornings and monthly on Sunday afternoon, is encouraged to call Bobby Thompson at 541-331-0524.
Tuesday, 11 a.m., weekly flighted club game: Flight A, 1. Laila Griffith-Carol McClure; 2. Patti Collom-Judy Shelton; 3. Jo Ann Koenig-Ethel Rust. Flight B, 1. Collom-Shelton; 2. Koenig-Rust. Flight C, 1. Koenig-Rust.
Thursday, 11 a.m., weekly flighted club game: Flight A, 1. Laila Griffith-Carol McClure; 2. Linda Lilly-Keith Thorp; 3. Ed McClure-Bobby Thompson. Flight B, 1. Lilly-Thorp; 2. Reid Sherwin-Duane Weiss. Flight C, 1. Sherwin-Weiss.