The pair of Laila Griffith-Carol McClure won both lone first places in duplicate bridge competition in Klamath Falls this past week.
Anyone interested in playing in the regular bridge games, which are held weekly at 11 a.m. on Tuesday and Thursday and monthly at 1 p.m. on Sunday, is encouraged to call Bobby Thompson at 541-331-0524.
Tuesday, 11 a.m., weekly flighted club game: Flight A, 1. Laila Griffith-Carol McClure; 2. Bobby Thompson-Ed McClure; 3. (tie) Dale Taylor-Keith Thorp and Reid Sherwin-Patti Collom. Flight B, 1. (tie) Taylor-Thorp and Sherwin-Collom.
Thursday, 11 a.m., weekly flighted club game: Flight A, 1. Laila Griffith-Carol McClure; 2. Reid Sherwin-Keith Thorp. Flight B, 1. Sherwin-Thorp; 2. Duane Weiss-Rosella Wilde.