Ed McClure was a two-time winner in duplicate bridge action last week. McClure and Doug Higgs won the lone first place in the Thursday morning game while on Tuesday won one direction with Bobby Thompson. The other first place on Tuesday went to the pair of Laila Griffith and Carol McClure.
Anyone interested in playing in the regular bridge games, which are held weekly on Tuesday and Thursday mornings and monthly on Sunday afternoon, is encouraged to call Bobby Thompson at 541-331-0524.
Tuesday, 11 a.m., weekly flighted club game: Flight A, NS, 1. Laila Griffth-Carol McClure; 2. Peter Vanderhof-Doug Higgs. EW, 1. Ed McClure-Bobby Thompson; 2. Ruth Porterfield-Bud Wakefield. Flight B, NS, 1. Kathy Kerr-Gail Pfrimmer. EW, 1. Porterfield-Wakefield; 2.Dale Taylor-Keith Thorp. Flight C, NS, 1. Kerr-Pfrimmer. EW, 1. Porterfield-Wakefield.
Thursday, 11 a.m., weekly flighted club game: Flight A, 1. Ed McClure-Doug Higgs; 2. Dale Taylor-Keith Thorp; 3. Kathy Kerr-Gail Pfrimmer. Flight B, 1. Taylor-Thorp; 2. Kerr-Pfrimmer. Flight C, 1. Kerr-Pfrimmer.