The pair of Laila Griffith-Carol McClure won overall first place in Flight A at the monthly game held by the Klamath Falls Unit of the American Contract Bridge League last Sunday afternoon.
The pair of Ed McClure-Doug Higgs was second overall in Flight A, the pair of Dale Taylor-Keith Thorp was first overall in Flight B, and the pair of Rosella Wilde-Reid Sherwin was first overall in Flight C.
The Griffith-McClure pair also won both lone first places in the weekly Tuesday morning and Thursday morning games. Their win on Tuesday was with a 70 percent score.
Anyone interested in playing in the regular bridge games, which are held weekly at 11 a.m. on Tuesday and Thursday and monthly at 1 p.m. on Sunday, is encouraged to call Bobby Thompson at 541-331-0524.
Sunday, 1 p.m., monthly flighted unit game: Flight A, Overall, 1. Laila Griffith-Carol McClure; 2. Ed McClure-Doug Higgs; 3. (tie) Dale Taylor-Keith Thorp and Randall Paul-Bobby Thompson. Flight B, Overall, 1. Taylor-Thorp; 2. Rosella Wilde-Reid Sherwin. Flight C, Overall, 1. Wilde-Sherwin.
Tuesday, 11 a.m., weekly flighted club game: Flight A, 1. Laila Griffith-Carol McClure; 2. Dale Taylor-Ed McClure. Flight B, 1. Taylor-McClure; 2. Jo Ann Koenig-Ethel Rust. Flight C, 1. Koenig-Rust; 2. Rosella Wilde-Reid Sherwin.
Thursday, 11 a.m., weekly flighted club game: Flight A, 1. Laila Griffith-Carol McClure; 2. Bobby Thompson-Dale Taylor; 3. Keith Thorp-Ed McClure. Flight B, 1. Rosella Wilde-Patti Collom; 2. Jo Ann Koenig-Ethel Rust. Flight C, Koenig-Rust.