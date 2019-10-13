Judy Shelton won two first places in duplicate bridge competition in Klamath Falls this past week.
She and Patti Collom gained the lone first place at the weekly Tuesday morning game and she and Bobby Thompson captured the lone first place at the weekly Thursday morning game.
Anyone interested in playing in the regular bridge games, which are held weekly at 11 a.m. on Tuesday and Thursday and monthly at 1 p.m. on Sunday, is encouraged to call Bobby Thompson at 541-331-0524.
Tuesday, 11 a.m., weekly flighted club game: Flight A, 1. Judy Shelton-Patti Collom; 2. Petra and Tom Gellner; 3. Laila Griffith-Bobby Thompson. Flight B, 1. Shelton-Collom; 2. Petra and Tom Gellner. Flight C, 1. Petra and Tom Gellner; Jo Ann Koenig-Ethel Rust.
Thursday, 11 a.m., weekly flighted club game: Flight A, 1. Judy Shelton-Bobby Thompson; 2. Jo Ann Koenig-Ethel Rust; 3. Laila Griffith-Carol McClure. Flight B, 1. Koenig-Rust; 2. Ed McClure-Duane Weiss. Flight C, 1. Koenig-Rust; 2. Kathleen Kerr-Linda Lilly.