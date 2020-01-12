Reid Sherwin won one first place and tied for another first place in duplicate bridge competition in Klamath Falls this past week.
He and Ralph Eccles were first in the weekly Tuesday morning game and he and Bobby Thompson tied with the pair of Laila Griffith-Carol McClure for the first place at the weekly Thursday morning game.
Anyone interested in playing in the regular bridge games, which are held weekly at 11 a.m. on Tuesday and Thursday and monthly at 1 p.m. on Sunday, is encouraged to call Bobby Thompson at 541-331-0524.
Tuesday, 11 a.m., weekly flighted club game: Flights A and B, 1. Ralph Eccles-Reid Sherwin; 2. Dale Taylor-Keith Thorp. Flight C, 1. Eccles-Sherwin.
Thursday, 11 a.m., weekly flighted club game: Flight A, 1. (tie) Reid Sherwin-Bobby Thompson and Laila Griffith-Carol McClure;3. Dale Taylor-Patti Collom. Flight B, 1. Taylor-Collom; 2. Jo Ann Koenig-Ethel Rust. Flight C, 1. Taylor-Collom.