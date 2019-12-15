Bobby Thompson won both lone first places in duplicate bridge competition in Klamath Falls this past week.
He and Laila Griffith were first at the weekly Tuesday morning game and he and Reid Sherwin were first at the weekly Thursday morning game.
Anyone interested in playing in the regular bridge games, which are held weekly at 11 a.m. on Tuesday and Thursday and monthly at 1 p.m. on Sunday, is encouraged to call Bobby Thompson at 541-331-0524.
Tuesday, 11 a.m., weekly flighted club game: Flight A, 1. Laila Griffith-Bobby Thompson; 2. Rosella Wilde-Carol McClure; 3. Dale Taylor-Ed McClure. Flight B, 1. Duane Weiss-Bud Wakefield; 2. Patti Collom-Ruth Porterfield.
Thursday, 11 a.m., weekly flighted club game: Flight A, 1. Reid Sherwin-Bobby Thompson; 2. Jo Ann Koenig-Ethel Rust; 3. Keith Thorp-Kathleen Kerr. Flight B, 1. Koenig-Rust; 2. Thorp-Kerr. Flight C, Koenig-Rust.