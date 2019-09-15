The pair of Ed McClure-Doug Higgs won the overall first place in Flight A at the monthly unit bridge game in Klamath Falls last Sunday afternoon. The pair of Dale Taylor-Keith Thorp was second overall in Flight A and first overall in Flight B. Patti Collom-Jo Ann Siebecke were first in Flight C.
The pair of Laila Griffith-Bobby Thompson won the lone first place at the weekly Tuesday morning game with a 70.24 percent score in duplicate bridge competition this past week.
The lone first place in the weekly Thursday morning game was gained by the pair of Randall Paul and Thompson.
Anyone interested in playing in the regular bridge games, which are held weekly on Tuesday and Thursday mornings and monthly on Sunday afternoon, is encouraged to call Bobby Thompson at 541-331-0524.
Sunday, 1 p.m., monthly flighted unit game: Flight A, Overall, 1. Ed McClure-Doug Higgs; 2. Dale Taylor-Keith Thorp; 3. Laila Griffith-Carol McClure; 4. Randall Paul-Judy Shelton. Flight B, Overall, 1. Taylor-Thorp; 2. Patti Collom-Jo Ann Seibecke. Flight C, Overall, 1. Collom-Seibecke; 2. Rosella Wilde-Reid Sherwin.
Tuesday, 11 a.m., weekly flighted club game: Flight A, 1. Laila Griffith-Bobby Thompson; 2. Kathy Kerr-Duane Weiss; 3. Patti Collom-Judy Shelton. Flight B, 1. Kerr-Weiss; 2. Collom-Shelton. Flight C, Kerr-Weiss.
Thursday, 11 a.m., weekly flighted club game: Flight A, 1. Randall Paul-Bobby Thompson; 2. Laila Griffith-Carol McClure; 3. Ed McClure-Duane Weiss. Flight B, 1. McClure-Weiss; 2. Patti Collom-Dale Taylor. Flight C, Jo Ann Koenig-Ethel Rust.