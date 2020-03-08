The pair of Ed McClure-Doug Higgs won the lone first place at the weekly Thursday morning game with a 73 percent score while Reid Sherwin-Patti Collom took the honors at the Tuesday morning contest this week in local bridge.
Anyone interested in playing in the regular bridge games which are held weekly on Tuesday and Thursday mornings and monthly on Sunday afternoon, is encouraged to call Bobby Thompson at 541-331-0524.
Tuesday, 11 a.m., weekly flighted club game: Flight A, 1. Reid Sherwin-Patti Collom; 2. Laila Griffith-Carol McClure; 3. Ed McClure-Doug Higgs. Flight B, 1. Sherwin-Collom; 2. Jo Ann Koenig-Ethel Rust.
Thursday, 11 a.m., weekly flighted club game: Flight A, 1. Ed McClure-Doug Higgs; 2. Laila Griffith-Carol McClure. Flight B, 1. Patti Collom-Ruth Porterfield.