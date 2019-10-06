It isn’t often you see a triple-double in basketball or three wins in bridge during a week. Ed McClure tripled up by winning two special games on Sunday with Doug Higgs, and Tuesday with Bobby Thompson plus the regular Thursday contest again with Thompson. The “triple” gives McClure 10 wins in his last 12 games. Well done Dr. Ed!
Anyone interested in playing in the regular bridge games, which are held weekly on Tuesday and Thursday mornings and monthly on Sunday afternoon, is encouraged to call Bobby Thompson at 541-331-0524.
Sunday, 1 p.m., monthly flighted unit game: Flight A, Overall, 1. Ed McClure-Doug Higgs; 2. Carol McClure-Laila Griffith; 3. Judy Shelton-Keith-Thorp. Flight B, Overall, 1. Shelton-Thorp; 2. Reid Sherwin-Duane Weiss.
Tuesday, 11 a.m. special Club Appreciation game: Flight A, Overall, 1. Ed McClure-Bobby Thompson; 2. Carol McClure-Laila Griffith; 3. Tom and Petra Gellner. Flight B, 1. Gellner’s; 2. Patti Collom-Judy Shelton.
Thursday, 11 a.m., weekly flighted club game: Flight A, 1. Ed McClure-Bobby Thompson; 2. Judy Shelton-Patti Collom. Flight B, 1. Shelton-Collom; 2. Tom and Petra Gellner.