The pair of Ed McClure-Doug Higgs won the overall first place in Flight A at the monthly game held by the Klamath Falls Unit of the American Contract Bridge League last Sunday afternoon.
The pair of Dale Taylor-Keith Thorp was second overall in Flight A and first overall in Flight B and the pair of Patti Collom-Jo Ann Siebecke was first overall in Flight C.
In other games this past week, the two lone first places were gained by the Taylor-Thorp pair on Tuesday morning and the pair of Rosella Wilde-Duane Weiss on Thursday morning.
Anyone interested in playing in the regular bridge games, which are held weekly at 11 a.m. on Tuesday and Thursday and monthly at 1 p.m. on Sunday, is encouraged to call Bobby Thompson at 541-331-0524.
Sunday, 1 p.m., monthly flighted unit game: Flight A, Overall, 1. Ed McClure-Doug Higgs; 2. Dale Taylor-Keith Thorp; 3. Laila Griffith-Carol McClure; 4. Patti Collom-Jo An Siebecke. Flight B, Overall, 1. Taylor-Thorp; 2. Collom-Siebecke; 3. Kathleen Kerr-Duane Weiss. Flight C, Overall, 1. Collom-Siebecke; 2. Kerr-Weiss.
Tuesday, 11 a.m., weekly flighted club game: Flight A, 1. Dale Taylor-Keith Thorp; 2. Linda Lilly-Bud Wakefield; 3. Bobby Thompson-Ed McClure. Flight B, 1. Taylor-Thorp; 2. Lilly-Wakefield. Flight C, 1. Lilly-Wakefield; 2. (tie) Ralph Eccles-Gail Pfrimmer and Jo Ann Koenig-Ethel Rust.
Thursday, 11 a.m., weekly flighted club game: Flight A, 1. Rosella Wilde-Duane Weiss; 2. Ed McClure-Dale Taylor. Flight B, 1. Wilde-Weiss; 2. (tie) Ralph Eccles-Keith Thorp and Reid Sherwin-Ethel Rust.