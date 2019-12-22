The pairs of Laila Griffith-Carol McClure and
Dale Taylor-Keith Thorp won the two lone first places in duplicate bridge competition in Klamath Falls this past week.
Anyone interested in playing in the regular bridge games, which are held weekly at 11 a.m. on Tuesday and Thursday and monthly at 1 p.m. on Sunday, is encouraged to call Bobby Thompson at 541-331-0524.
Tuesday, 11 a.m., weekly flighted club game: Flights A and B, 1. Dale Taylor-Keith Thorp; 2. Reid Sherwin-Ed McClure.
Thursday, 11 a.m., weekly flighted club game: Flight A, 1. Laila Griffith-Carol McClure; 2. Reid Sherwin-Dale Taylor. Flight B, 1. Sherwin-Taylor; 2. Rosella Wilde-Patti Collom.