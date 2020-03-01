The pair of Bobby Thompson-Doug Higgs won the lone first place at the weekly Tuesday morning game while Reid Sherwin-Patti Collom took the honors at the Thursday morning contest this week in local bridge.
Anyone interested in playing in the regular bridge games which are held weekly on Tuesday and Thursday mornings and monthly on Sunday afternoon, is encouraged to call Bobby Thompson at 541-331-0524.
Tuesday, 11 a.m., weekly flighted club game: Flight A, 1. Bobby Thompson-Doug Higgs; 2. Laila Griffith-Carol McClure; 3. Patti Collom-Keith Thorp. Flight B, 1. Collom-Thorp; 2. Kathy Kerr-Gail Phrimmer. Flight C, 1. Kerr-Pfimmer.
Thursday, 11 a.m., weekly flighted club game: Flight A, 1. Reid Sherwin-Patti Collom; 2. Laila Griffith-Carol McClure. Flight B, 1. Sherwin-Collom.