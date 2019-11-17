The pair of Ed McClure and Doug Higgs won the overall first place in Flight A at the monthly unit bridge game in Klamath Falls last Sunday afternoon. A tie for second place between Laila Griffith-Carol McClure and Randall Paul-Bobby Thompson in Flight A while Patti Collom-Judy Shelton took the honors in flight B.
The pair of Reid Sherwin-Keith Thorp won the lone first place at the Tuesday morning game while Judy Shelton-Bobby Thompson gained the victory on Thursday morning.
Anyone interested in playing in the regular bridge games, which are held weekly on Tuesday and Thursday mornings and monthly on Sunday afternoon, is encouraged to call Bobby Thompson at 541-331-0524.
Sunday, 1 p.m., monthly flighted unit game: Flight A, Overall, 1. Ed McClure-Doug Higgs; 2/3, Laila Griffith-Carol McClure and Randall Paul-Bobby Thompson. Flight B, 1. Patti Collom-Judy Shelton; 2. Dale Taylor-Keith Thorp.
Tuesday, 11 a.m., weekly flighted club game: flighted club game: Flight A, 1. Reid Sherwin-Keith Thorp; 2/3 Rosella Wilde-Carol McClure and Dale Taylor-Ed McClure. Flight B, 1. Sherwin-Thorp; 2. Taylor-McClure.
Thursday, 11 a.m., weekly flighted club game: Flight A, 1. Bobby Thompson-Judy Shelton; 2. Laila Griffith-Carol McClure; 3. Reid Sherwin-Kathy Kerr. Flight B, 1. Sherwin-Kerr; 2. Keith Thorp-Ralph Eccles. Flight C. 1. Sherwin-Kerr.