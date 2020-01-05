The pair of Reid Sherwin-Ethel Rust won the lone first place at the weekly Thursday morning game in duplicate bridge competition in Klamath Falls this past week.
Anyone interested in playing in the regular bridge games, which are held weekly at 11 a.m. on Tuesday and Thursday and monthly at 1 p.m. on Sunday, is encouraged to call Bobby Thompson at 541-331-0524.
Tuesday, 11 a.m., weekly flighted club game: No game this week due to the New Years Day holiday.
Thursday, 11 a.m., weekly flighted club game: Flight A, 1. Reid Sherwin-Ethel Rust; 2. Carol and Ed McClure. Flight B, 1. Sherwin-Rust; 2. Rosella Wilde-Duane Weiss.