The pair of Randall Paul-Bobby Thompson won overall first place in Flight A at the monthly unit bridge game in Klamath Falls last Sunday afternoon.
The pair of Ed McClure-Doug Higgs was second overall in Flight A, while the pair of Dale Taylor-Keith Thorp was first overall in Flight B.
In the weekly Thursday morning game ended in a tie at the top. Paul and Thorp with McClure and Thompson.
Anyone interested in playing in the regular bridge games, which are held weekly on Tuesday and Thursday mornings and monthly on Sunday afternoon, is encouraged to call Bobby Thompson at 541-331-0524.
Sunday, 1 p.m., monthly flighted unit game: Flight A, Overall, 1. Randall Paul-Bobby Thompson; 2. Ed McClure-Doug Higgs; Flight B, Overall, 1. Dale Taylor-Keith Thorp.
Tuesday, 11a.m., weekly flighted club game: No game held.
Thursday, 11 a.m., weekly flighted club game: Flight A, 1. (tie) Randall Paul-Keith Thorp with Ed McClure-Bobby Thompson; 3. Patti Callom-Judy Shelton. Flight B, 1. Collom-Shelton; 2. Jo Ann Koenig-Ethel Rust. Flight C, 1. Koenig-Rust.