The pair of Randall Paul-Doug Higgs won the overall first place in Flight A at the monthly unit bridge game in Klamath Falls last Sunday afternoon. The pair of Rosella Wilde-Reid Sherwin finished second overall in Flight A and first overall in Flight B.
The pair of Patti Collom-Judy Shelton won the lone first place at the weekly Tuesday morning game, while the Flight A overall winners of the Thursday morning Club Appreciation game were Laila Griffith-Carol McClure with Keith Thorp-Duane Weiss second in Flight A and first in Flight B.
Anyone interested in playing in the regular bridge games, which are held weekly on Tuesday and Thursday mornings and monthly on Sunday afternoon, is encouraged to call Bobby Thompson at 541-331-0524.
Sunday, 1p.m., monthly flighted unit game: Flight A, Overall, 1. Randall Paul-Doug Higgs; 2. Rosella Wilde-Reid Sherwin; 3. Jo Ann Koenig-Ethel Rust. Flight B, Overall, 1. Wilde-Sherwin; 2. Koenig-Rust.
Tuesday, 11 a.m., weekly flighted club game: Flight A, 1. Patti Collom-Judy Shelton; 2. Laila Griffith-Carol McClure; 3. Ed McClure-Reid Shelton. Flight B, 1. Collom-Shelton; 2. Rosella Wilde-Duane Weiss.
Thursday, 11 a.m., Club Appreciation game: flight A, Overall, 1. Laila Griffith-Carol McClure; 2. Keith Thorp-Duane Weiss; 3. Jo Ann Koenig-Ethel Rust. Flight B, Overall, 1. Thorp-Weiss; 2. Koenig-Rust.