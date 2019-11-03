The pairs of Laila Griffith-Carol McClure and Ed McClure-Bobby Thompson won the two lone first places in duplicate bridge competition in Klamath Falls this past week.
Anyone interested in playing in the regular bridge games, which are held weekly at 11 a.m. on Tuesday and Thursday and monthly at 1 p.m. on Sunday, is encouraged to call Bobby Thompson at 541-331-0524.
Tuesday, 11 a.m., weekly flighted club game: Flight A, 1. Ed McClure-Bobby Thompson; 2. Rosella Wilde-Patti Collom; 3. Keith Thorp-Ruth Porterfield. Flight B, 1. Wilde-Collom; 2. Thorp-Porterfield. Flight C, 1. Jo Ann Koenig-Ethel Rust.
Thursday, 11 a.m., weekly flighted club game: Flight A, 1. Laila Griffith-Carol McClure; 2. Patti Collom-Keith Thorp; 3. Ed McClure-Reid Sherwin. Flight B, 1. Collom-Thorp; 2. McClure-Sherwin. Flight C, 1. Jo Ann Koenig-Ethel Rust.