The lone first place at the weekly Tuesday morning game ended in a tie between the pairs of Reid Sherwin-Ed McClure and Rosella Wilde-Duane Weiss in duplicate bridge competition in Klamath Falls this past week.
The weekly Thursday morning game was not held.
Anyone interested in playing in the regular bridge games, which are held weekly at 11 a.m. on Tuesday and Thursday and monthly at 1 p.m. on Sunday, is encouraged to call Bobby Thompson at 541-331-0524.
Tuesday, 11 a.m., weekly flighted club game: Flight A, 1. (tie) Reid Sherwin-Ed McClure and Rosella Wilde-Duane Weiss. Flight B, 1. Wilde-Weiss.
