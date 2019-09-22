Ed McClure, playing with Reid Sherwin and his wife Carol, won the lone first places at the weekly Tuesday morning and Thursday morning games in duplicate bridge competition in Klamath Falls this past week.
Anyone interested in playing in the regular bridge games, which are held weekly at 11 a.m. on Tuesday and Thursday and monthly at 1 p.m. on Sunday, is encouraged to call Bobby Thompson at 541-331-0524.
Tuesday, 11 a.m., weekly flighted club game: Flight A, 1. Reid Sherwin-Ed McClure; 2. Bud Wakefield-Bobby Thompson; 3. Rosella Wilde-Duane Weiss. Flight B, 1. Sherwin-McClure; 2. Wilde-Weiss. Flight C, 1. Wilde-Weiss.
Thursday, 11 a.m., weekly flighted club game: Flight A, 1. Carol and Ed McClure; 2. Kathleen Kerr-Bobby Thompson. Flight B, 1. Reid Sherwin-Gail Pfrimmer; 2. Duane Weiss-Keith Thorp.