The pair of Bobby Thompson-Keith Thorp won one of the two first places in duplicate bridge competition in Klamath Falls this past week.
The other first place ended in a tie between the pairs of Carol McClure-Randall Paul and Dale Taylor-Ed McClure.
Anyone interested in playing in the regular bridge games, which are held weekly at 11 a.m. on Tuesday and Thursday and monthly at 1 p.m. on Sunday, is encouraged to call Bobby Thompson at 541-331-0524.
Tuesday, 11 a.m., weekly flighted club game: Flight A, 1. (tie) Carol McClure-Randall Paul and Dale Taylor-Ed McClure; 3. Patti Collom-Keith Thorp. Flight B, 1. Taylor-McClure; 2. Collom-Thorp. Flight C, 1. Reid Sherwin-Gail Pfrimmer.
Thursday, 11 a.m., weekly flighted club game: Flight A, 1. Bobby Thompson-Keith Thorp; 2. Reid Sherwin-Patti Collom. Flight B, 1. Sherwin-Collom; 2. Jo Anmn Koenig-Ethel Rust.