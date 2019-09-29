Subscribe Today! Please read: Readers of local content on the Herald and News website – heraldandnews.com – will require a subscription beginning today. For the first few months, non-subscribers will still be able to view 10 articles for free. If you are not already a subscriber, now is a great time to join for as little as $10/month!

The pair of Bobby Thompson-Keith Thorp won one of the two first places in duplicate bridge competition in Klamath Falls this past week.

The other first place ended in a tie between the pairs of Carol McClure-Randall Paul and Dale Taylor-Ed McClure.

Anyone interested in playing in the regular bridge games, which are held weekly at 11 a.m. on Tuesday and Thursday and monthly at 1 p.m. on Sunday, is encouraged to call Bobby Thompson at 541-331-0524.

Tuesday, 11 a.m., weekly flighted club game: Flight A, 1. (tie) Carol McClure-Randall Paul and Dale Taylor-Ed McClure; 3. Patti Collom-Keith Thorp. Flight B, 1. Taylor-McClure; 2. Collom-Thorp. Flight C, 1. Reid Sherwin-Gail Pfrimmer.

Thursday, 11 a.m., weekly flighted club game: Flight A, 1. Bobby Thompson-Keith Thorp; 2. Reid Sherwin-Patti Collom. Flight B, 1. Sherwin-Collom; 2. Jo Anmn Koenig-Ethel Rust.

