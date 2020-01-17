The pairs of Jo Ann Koenig-Ethel Rust and Bud Wakefield-Keith won the two lone first places in the duplicate bridge competition in Klamath Falls this past week.
Anyone interested in playing in the regular bridge games, which are held weekly at 11 a.m. on Tuesday and Thursday and monthly at 1 p.m. on Sunday, is encouraged to call Bobby Thompson at 541-331-0524.
Tuesday, 11 a.m., weekly flighted club game: Flight A, 1. Bud Wakefield-Keith Thorp; 2. Laila Griffith-Peter Vanderhoff. Flight B, 1. Wakefield-Thorp; 2. Dale Taylor-Ed McClure. Flight C, 1. Wakefield-Thorp.
Thursday, 11 a.m., weekly flighted club game: Flight A, 1. Jo Ann Koenig-Ethel Rust; 2. Bobby Thompson-Ed McClurl 3, Dale Taylor-Reid Sherwin. Flights B and C, 1. Koenig-Rust; 2. Taylor-Sherwin.