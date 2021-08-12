Thousands of the dead and dying crowd the southern shores of Fourmile Lake.
What’s left of the once-green lodgepole pines — shriveled and darkened by bark beetle infestation — swayed with the steady alpine winds on Wednesday when U.S. Forest Service officials gave a tour of the closed campground to the Herald and News.
Downed trees were strewn throughout the lake’s popular campground, some felled by a planned logging operation to remove hazards, while many others rest against picnic tables, fire rings and tent pads after being uprooted by the area’s predictably strong winds.
The danger of falling trees trapping or striking the campers, hikers and anglers who frequent Fourmile Lake was a big reason why the Forest Service felt the need to close the campground to the public this season, according to Tamara Schmidt, public affairs officer for the forest service.
“We’re just dealing with an unstable situation,” Schmidt said. “We understand the public wants to be in here. But they’re taking a really big risk by coming here.”
A campground filled with dead, dry trees also puts the area at major wildfire risk, especially if there was increased human activity in the area.
According to Josh Fitzpatrick, a detailed fuel specialist for the Klamath Ranger District a fire start near the campground “would just crank.”
The fierce, near-daily winds that whip across the lake would serve to fan the flames, while the campers, trailers and cars of recreationists would have to evacuate via a single forest service road — the same road that fire crews would have to access to get to a potential fire.
“We can’t just access the amount of dead and down that’s on there,” Fitzpatrick said. “It takes a lot of time for us to just move through there.”
But during this dry, smoke-filled summer, Fourmile is far from the only recreation site in Klamath County that has been closed either because of fire or because of the risk of fire.
What else in Klamath County is closed?
Because of the Bootleg Fire’s burn through eastern Klamath County and western Lake County, much of the eastern portion of the Fremont-Winema National Forest is closed. The closure area includes the Gearhart Wilderness and portions of the Sprague and Sycan rivers.
A recent adjustment to the closure order means that the previously closed Williamson River Campground has reopened to public use, a USFS release last week noted. Violations of the closure order are punishable by up to a $5,000 fine for an individual or up to six-month imprisonment or both.
In all, about 300,000 acres of the 2.3 million-acre national forest are closed to public use, Schmidt said.
According to the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife’s Recreation Report, 16 different water bodies in the southeast zone — which includes Klamath and Lake counties — were ruled inaccessible because of fire.
Access to many private logging lands, many of which are generally open to the public, have been closed because of the Bootleg Fire or the risk of fire. Thousands of acres owned by Green Diamond Resource Company were burned in the blaze and other timber companies, like Collins Pine, closed their lands in June because of concerns over fire.
About 98,000 acres of land managed by the Oregon Department of Forestry were blocked from public use when the department opted to close the Sun Pass and Gilchrist state forests last week because of extreme fire danger.
The state’s Office of Emergency Management also has a regularly updated map of closed recreation sites across Oregon available at https://wildfire.oregon.gov/Pages/Recreation-Impacts.aspx.
Closer to Klamath Falls, the trail system on Spence Mountain was also closed last week because of fire risk. According to Anthony Benedetti, a USFS wilderness ranger, public forestry officials recommended that the trails be closed and landowners agreed.
“I think everyone in the community is on board, they want to protect the forest and people,” Benedetti said.
Similarly, Lake of the Woods Resort, which operates as the concessionaire for Fourmile Campground, agreed with the USFS to shut down the campground due to the potential dangers, Schmidt said.
A dry summer causes delay
Overall, Schmidt said the forest service has “really appreciated the public’s compliance” with fire-related use restrictions across the forest this year. Even before wildfire season started, Schmidt said the service was getting reports from the public about large campfires that were making people nervous.
But still, USFS officials have found people within Fourmile Campground after the closure orders were posted, thinking that the area was open to foot traffic or open for harvesting firewood.
“We’ve run into public who’s even like ‘Oh yeah, I know all about dead trees,’” Schmidt said. “And it’s just like, ‘Have you Googled how much a lodgepole pine weighs?”’
An 80-foot tree could weigh over 700 pounds, Schmidt said. Coming into the campground is “really high risk,” she added.
“Or if you start a wildfire, you could be held accountable for the fees suppressing the wildfire, which could be millions of dollars,” Benedetti said.
To be clear, the lake is still accessible via nearby routes like the Rye Spur and Badger Lake trails. Part of the Twin Ponds Trail, the campground and the portion of the forest service road which leads directly to the campground are all closed.
The logging operation working to clear the campground of hazard trees had to stop because of increased fire danger, Schmidt said, and it’s too early to tell when the campground will reopen.
The Forest Service wants to get the site open as quickly as possible, but challenges brought on by this extremely dry summer force those working at the campsite to balance caution with expediency. They want to avoid a Bootleg-level fire on the western side of the national forest.
“If we had a fire start in here, that’s affecting numerous trails, it affects the PCT, it affects McLoughlin, it affects Summit, it could potentially affect Lake of the Woods, depending on how the fire moves,” Schmidt said. “We don’t want to risk the recreation infrastructure here over one site.”
When the work at Fourmile is done, the campground will likely have a more open look, with many campsites featuring less shade and less resistance to the wind, Schmidt said. The forest service will also continue to work in the area to reduce fire fuels in the surrounding forests.
The beetle infestation will likely continue. The beetles often kill older pines that are later in their life cycles and have been weakened by dry conditions, allowing the the next generation — possibly hemlock and more lodgepole — to grow up and take their place, Fitzpatrick said.