CRATER LAKE NATIONAL PARK — Crater Lake National Park personnel on Tuesday released the name of the swimmer who drowned in Crater Lake as 27-year-old Sumedh Mannar.
Mannar, originally from India, was a graduate student at Oregon State University in Corvallis, according to park officials.
His body was recovered on Monday after he disappeared in the lake after jumping in on Sunday.
Mannar jumped off a small rock at what is known as the Jumping Rock near Cleetwood Cove, where the only trail to the lake houses concession tour boats, park research boats, restrooms and an area used by swimmers. The incident happened about 4:40 p.m. Sunday. Emergency crews from Klamath and Jackson counties along with park staff responded to the scene. Because of darkness, a team of divers resumed efforts to rescue the body Monday morning and located the body.
Search efforts
After being notified, park staff quickly mobilized and hiked down the 1.1-mile Cleetwood Trail to the lake. Search efforts continued by boat but, according to a park news release, “the water was choppy and visibility was obscured in the area. Divers were called, but due to the remote location there was not time for them to do any searching before darkness fell. After more than three hours from the time of the incident with no sign of the victim, the search was called off for the night.”
The search effort resumed early Monday morning with divers searching in the area of the individual’s last know location. He was located about 90 feet straight down below the surface on a rock ledge. Beyond that point, the lake depth drops off dramatically to a depth greater than 1,200 feet. The victim was transported to Klamath Falls.
Temperatures
Park officials noted the Cleetwood Cove lakeshore is a place where every summer thousands of park visitors jump or dive into the lake and, because of the lake’s cold temperatures, usually quickly swim to shore. Park staff said they are unaware of any previous drownings in the area.
The average temperature of the lake is around 38 degrees Fahrenheit but during the day in the summer months the surface of the lake warms up to around 60 degrees F. Swimming is only permitted in the area around Cleetwood Cove and along the shore of Wizard Island.
Park officials said the trail to Cleetwood Cove, the most popular in the park, was temporarily closed Monday while the body was transported to Rim Drive. Lake boat tours were temporarily cancelled but resumed later Monday.
