The Kruise of Klamath will relocate its annual summer car show from Moore Park to downtown Main Street because of the lack of water available at the park.
Kruise board chair Tyler Poteet said he is disappointed that the organization will not be able to hold the event at the picturesque lakeside park like usual.
Because of the drought, water will not be used at the park, and the hundreds of cars expected for the show would kill the unhealthy grass.
But despite the change of scenery, Poteet also said he’s excited to know the event will return in 2021 after it was canceled last year due to COVID-19.
After working hard to navigate all the COVID restrictions this time around, Poteet was surprised to get a different curve ball.
“The last thing we would’ve thought was that a lack of water would’ve been what held us up,” Poteet said.
He thinks downtown is a good alternative, however, and hopes that the event will draw people into the small businesses there, too.
The main event will be Saturday, June 26 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Main Street, from 3rd to 11th streets, with mini shows throughout the weekend. For a full schedule of the weekend’s events, visit kruiseofklamath.org.