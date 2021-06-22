Only two days into summer and Oregon is already experiencing a number of wildfires. The situation is likely to only get worse, considering the extreme drought, soaring temperatures and dangerous storms forecast across the region in the coming days and weeks.
The weather will hit before the Fourth of July holiday and all of its celebrations, adding an extra layer of anxiety in an early, active fire season.
“(The fire season) is definitely starting earlier than usual,” said Tamara Schmidt, public affairs officer for the Fremont-Winema National Forest. “The past few years its been drier and we didn’t get much precipitation over the winter. It’s unseasonably dry. We’ve had warm conditions earlier so the fuels are really dry out there.”
Schmidt recommended area residents get prepared now, as the fire season will unfold earlier than it has in previous summers.
“Be prepared for evacuations, know what you are going to need for yourself, your animals,” she said. “Have a plan.”
Schmidt also said it is a good idea to monitor conditions, keep an eye on the weather, and for homeowners to “make sure your house is firewise and safe, and make sure you have a defensible space.”
It’s also important to be careful with anything that might start a wildfire, such as a grill, a hot pipe in dry grass, or a chain dragging along a roadway that could cause a spark.
On Tuesday, Klamath County Commissioners implored residents to be safe and to use caution around fireworks over the upcoming Fourth of July holiday.
Oregon law prohibits the use of any firework that flies into the air, explodes, or travels more than 12 feet horizontally on the ground, without a permit issued by the Oregon State Fire Marshal. People who use fireworks are encouraged to have a bucket of water on hand to drown spent or used fireworks, have a charged hose nearby, and never light fireworks near dry grass or areas that could catch fire easily. Do not place used fireworks in the trash without wetting them down.
Klamath County Emergency Manager Brandon Fowler updated the commission on the state of two fires that sparked in the area, one outside Bonanza and another near Chiloquin. Fowler reported that crews have increased containment on both fires.
The National Weather Service office in Medford issued Red Flag Warning for much of Klamath and Lake counties, which was expected to last through midnight Tuesday. The Oregon State Fire Marshal is allocating firefighting resources to Central Oregon in preparation for thunderstorms, heavy winds and high temperatures expected throughout the region.
In a press release, the marshal said two firefighting task forces have been sent to Central Oregon and will be on standby for 72 hours, or perhaps longer, depending on conditions. The move ensures adequate preparation in the event of fires in the near future, which are expected given the forecast.
Due to lightning and gusty winds moving through the area, as well as the intense heat, Klamath County remains under high fire risk.
Misty Firmin, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Medford, said Klamath County should expect thunderstorms late into the night Tuesday.
Firmin said that the combination of dry conditions and lightning strikes could start fires. The thunderstorms are expected to be a mix of both wet and dry storms, Firmin said.
Klamath County is not expected to experience heavy rains, however, because a dry air mass below clouds tends to evaporate water before it ever hits the ground, Firmin said.
“The high temperatures don’t help,” Firmin added. “The hot temperatures kind of enhance the drying out of the air mass.”
As a precaution, the Modoc National Forest will enact fire-use restrictions that go into effect at 12 a.m. Wednesday, according to a press release from the United States Department of Agriculture’s Forest Service released Tuesday.
