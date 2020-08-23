The 34th annual Klamath Tribes Restoration Celebration looked a little different, with a drive-thru event Saturday instead of the traditional parade, Fun Run, Powwow and other festivities.
This year’s event also honored the late Chuck Kimbol, who was instrumental in the tribe’s restoration in 1986. With the theme of “Honoring our Tribal Men,” Chairman Don Gentry said Kimbol’s memory was heavy on this year’s event.
“It’s nice to honor him as one of our respected leaders. He served on the council numerous times over the years, and he’s a big part of our history,” Gentry said. “He’s just a wonderful man, we certainly miss him.”
Various agencies and vendors lined S Second Street in front of Chiloquin Elementary School while cars drove down the line to receive goodies, information, and to celebrate with the community while adhering to guidelines to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Among the organizations was a booth to ensure tribal members are counted in this year’s U.S. Census.
Organizer Elizabeth Barnes said it was important to them to still get people together to celebrate however they could, and to connect by talking to people in their cars.
This year’s Powwow will be virtual and people can upload their videos to the Klamath Tribes Restoration Powwow Facebook page August 22 through 31.