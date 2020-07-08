Thais Camille Thomas was born Thais Camille Scott on July 10, 1917 in Kansas to Cora and James Scott.
She was raised with eight siblings: four brothers and four sisters. They lived through the depression. Times were hard and she has seen a lot. She married James H Thomas and had two children. She was married for 67 years before losing James in 2008. She has two grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren, and two great-great grandchildren.
She is very active in seniors and is a member at Shasta Way Church. She has many friends in the community, and we would like to invite them, as well as the public, to celebrate her birthday with us.
This year, due to COVID going on, we will be having the public drive-by parade to wish her a happy birthday at 2 p.m. Friday, July 10 at 6328 Juniper Way, Klamath Falls, Ore. Hope to see you!