Gasoline prices hit fresh record highs Tuesday in Oregon and nationally as inflation continues to confront consumers, the broader economy and even the president.
In Oregon, AAA reported the average prices of gas statewide was $5.22 per gallon Tuesday, May 31. That is another record high in a string of record highs with inflation continuing to impact the U.S. economy.
Gas prices in Oregon are up $1.79 per gallon throughout the past 12 months. Locally, gas prices average $5.14 per gallon in Klamath County, according to AAA.
The U.S. also set record highs Tuesday with prices averaging $4.62 per gallon. Gas averages a record $6.17 per gallon in California (including $6.43 per gallon in Napa Valley and $6.40 in San Francisco), according to AAA.
Fuel prices are routinely hitting record highs each day. Crude oil prices was trading above $120 per barrel Tuesday. Oil was selling for $70 per barrel a year ago, according to OilPrice.com which tracks energy prices.
Sky-high fuel prices coincide with the summer travel season which also sees increases in gas prices.
“So far, the pent-up desire to travel as we emerge from the pandemic outweighs record high pump prices for many consumers,” said Marie Dodds, public affairs director for AAA Oregon/Idaho. “However, a recent survey by AAA reveals that 67% of drivers say they would change their driving habits if gas hit $4.50 a gallon. That number rises to 75% at $5 a gallon. The Oregon average has already surpassed $5, so it remains to be seen if people will change their summer travel plans.”
Diesel prices also hit a new record Tuesday averaging $5.72 per gallon in Oregon — up 71% since last year, according to AAA.
Diesel — which is essential to truckers and farmers — averages a record $6.58 per gallon in California.
According to GasBuddy.com (which also tracks fuel prices), Oregon prices up 54.2 cents per gallon over the past month.
“After several weeks of soaring gas prices, last week saw prices nationally slow down ahead of Memorial Day, but I'm afraid the good news ends there," said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. "While gasoline demand has been seasonally soft, the large decline in refining capacity over the last few years has meant that refiners are struggling to produce even lower amounts of refined products. This has led inventories to struggle to see any gains, boosting concern that they won't be able to catch up.
De Haan said gasoline could continue to hit inflationary benchmarks as consumer also struggle with high grocery prices and the midterm elections loom. “Odds are rising that we'll eventually see the national average reach that dreaded $5 per gallon,” he said.
Inflation and record gasoline prices are challenging the Biden administration and could result in Republican gains in the November elections.
President Joe Biden said in opinion piece published in the Wall Street Journal on Tuesday that he wants Congress to pass clean energy tax credits and investments as part of the U.S. administration’s response to inflation.
Biden said combatting inflation his top economic priority. Consumers and travelers will gauge that this summer and voters this fall.