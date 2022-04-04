Police in Grants Pass arrest a man who allegedly was firing a rifle near the Rogue River and Riverside Park on Monday, April 4.
An armed man was arrested by police with weapons drawn in a dramatic scene along the Rogue River Monday after officers responded to reports of someone shooting a rifle at Riverside Park.
The Grants Pass Police Department responded to the park area at 8:45 a.m. after a 911 caller said they could see “a male along the riverbank shooting a rifle.”
The man was yelling and gunfire could be heard by the 911 dispatcher, according to police.
Police converged on the area and evacuated homeless persons and others at the park.
Officers confronted Tyler Watsabaugh, 38, near a boat ramp. He surrendered to officers and was arrested, according to police.
A body camera images of the arrest shows police with weapons drawn and the suspect spread eagle on the ground near the Oregon river.
Police said there were no injuries and Watsabaugh faces weapons and disorderly conduct charges.
The gunfire comes after the mass shooting event in Sacramento Sunday that killed six and injured 12.
