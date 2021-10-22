Downtown street closed Sunday for crane work Oct 22, 2021 3 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email × Tired of seeing surveys on articles? If you are a subscriber, simply log in or Subscribe now! Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save A downtown Klamath Falls street will be closed Sunday for crane work.9th Street, between Pine Street and Main Street, will be closed Sunday, October 24 from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. for crane work on a building. For more information, contact Mike Murphy at (971) 413-9743. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Crane Work Main Street Highway Street Building Pine Mike Murphy Tweets by HeraldandNews Trending Another illegal marijuana operation busted in Klamath Falls Letter: Visitor horrified by condition of Eternal Hills Vaccine mandate deadline arrives for school, health care workers Newsletter Signup Sign up today, or manage your subscriptions, to one of our great newsletters: Aggie Sports Breaking News Daily Headlines and much more! Get your e-Newsletters Video Governor Brown visits Bly Fire camp Jul 28, 2021 2:27 Tim and Dee McCarley return home Jul 13, 2021 Tim and Dee McCarley return home 2:27 Jul 13, 2021 1:23 Watch now: Packers add talent on both sides of the ball with deep draft class Updated 5 hrs ago Watch now: Packers add talent on both sides of the ball with deep draft class 1:23Updated 5 hrs ago 18:59 The politics of Aaron Rodgers Updated Oct 14, 2021 The politics of Aaron Rodgers 18:59Updated Oct 14, 2021 Oregon Tech student protest/sit in (Friday, April 30, 2021) Apr 30, 2021 Oregon Tech student protest/sit in (Friday, April 30, 2021) Apr 30, 2021 0:41 Oregon Tech picket line march Apr 27, 2021 Oregon Tech picket line march 0:41 Apr 27, 2021 0:24 Oregon Tech faculty strike Apr 26, 2021 Oregon Tech faculty strike 0:24 Apr 26, 2021 MaxRead Businesses Klamath-Spine-Rehab Premier Care Dental EcoSolar and Electric Trending now Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesAnother illegal marijuana operation busted in Klamath FallsLetter: Visitor horrified by condition of Eternal HillsKBBH opens new 24/7 sobering centerTulelake man arrested on charges of rape, sex crimesVaccine mandate deadline arrives for school, health care workersLost River overcomes Bonanza in a Spud Bowl to rememberBrixner teacher honored for schoolyard habitat programOregon reports 41 deaths; 1,366 new COVID-19 casesSpecial firewood cutting area open on Chiloquin Ranger DistrictMore calls to send in National Guard for illegal pot grows Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Local Survey Do you think Klamath Falls should change the name of Kit Carson Park? You voted: Yes No Vote View Results Back Archive Search the complete digital archives for all papers in the Pioneer News Group. Visit the Archives