Work is under way on the City of Klamath Falls Geothermal Mainline Replacement Project in the alley between Klamath and Walnut avenues as well as a portion of Fourth Street and Klamath Avenue, according to a news release.
During the week of Oct. 21 through 25, crews will be working in Fourth Street between Klamath Avenue and Walnut Avenue and in the 300 block of Klamath Avenue. That portion of Fourth Street will be closed, and motorists can expect one lane of traffic in the 300 block of Klamath Avenue. Crews will also be working in Sixth Street and motorists can expect one lane of traffic to be closed between Walnut Avenue and Klamath Avenue.
Safety is everyone’s No. 1 priority and the contractor would appreciate the public’s cooperation to avoid the construction zone.
For more information, call City Development Services at 541-883-5291.