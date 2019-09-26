Work is under way on the city of Klamath Falls's geothermal mainline replacement project located in the alley between Klamath Avenue and Walnut Avenue, according to a news release. During the week of Sept. 30 through Oct. 4, crews will work in the block between Fifth and Sixth streets. That alley and the city parking lot adjacent to the alley on the corner of Fifth Street will be closed to traffic during construction activities.
Motorists can expect Sixth Street between Walnut Avenue and Klamath Avenue to be restricted to one lane of traffic between Monday and Wednesday.
For more information, call City Development Services at 541-883-5291.