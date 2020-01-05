The Klamath Falls City Council will address the following topics during its 7 p.m. Monday meeting at 500 Klamath Ave.
Economic Improvement District
The council will vote to enter into the next step for the renewal of the downtown Economic Improvement District, which has been a long-term topic of discussion.
The EID pays for downtown maintenance and decorative items like garbage removal, flower pots, banners, benches and trash cans. The EID is on a five-year renewal cycle and is due to expire and be renewed in the coming year. It was originally created in 2004 to offset maintenance costs downtown. The proposal for the renewal is for a three-year term. Officials have said the shorter term is due to the many changes the downtown will undergo in the coming years.
The proposed fee for the first year would be $2.42 per linear foot of Main street frontage and $1.21 for side street linear foot frontage, but not to exceed $303.62 per property, per year. The fee will rise 10% per year over the three-year term. By the third year, the fee will be $2.93 per linear foot of Main Street frontage and $1.46 for side street linear foot frontage, but not to exceed $367.38 per property, per year.
If the renewal is passed on Monday, notices will be mailed to all affected downtown property owners. The notices will include the exact amount a property owner would pay over the three years. The notice will also inform property owners that a public hearing will be held on March 2.
According to the agenda, state law requires that if the Council receives written objections to the proposed assessments from property owners representing more than 33% of the total fees proposed to be collected, the Council must terminate the EID.
Sobering station funding
The council will vote on whether or not to allocate $90,000 from the Klamath Falls Police Department to the construction of a sobering station.
According to the agenda, the sobering station has been a project in the works for several years.
In the 2018/2019 fiscal year, the council approved the allocation of $45,000 annually for the project. Because the project was delayed, the money was unspent and remained in the city’s fund balance at the end of 2019. The council approved the same amount for the 2019/2020 fiscal year.
The project remains at a $176,000 deficit in order for construction to start. Sky Lakes Medical Center and Klamath Basin Behavioral Health have agreed to cover the deficit if the city commits the $90,000 ($45,000 annually) from the police budget.
Klamath Falls Chief of Police Dave Henslee will present to the council. In his report on the agenda, he writes that he is concerned that the police budget will be exhausted and will not be able to contribute to operation funding of the center.
Other matters
The council will vote to finalize the payment for the Christmas tree in Klamath Commons Park. The City budgeted $35,000. The final bill is $8,000 less than budgeted. A portion of the remaining funds will be used to purchase a storage container for the new decorations the city recently purchased.
The council will also vote to elect a city council president, as they must each year. Kendall Bell is the current city council president.