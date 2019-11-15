About 20 community members gathered at the Ross Ragland cultural center Wednesday night to share with city officials what they would like to see from the downtown Economic Improvement District.
“Essentially what we have is a funding mechanism that helps subsidize a lot of the downtown needs that we have to keep the downtown nice, like our trees and our flowerpots,” said Scott Souders, assistant public works director for the City of Klamath Falls.
Planning manager Joe Wall and management fellow Aaron Snow also assisted in the presentation.
Souders explained that the district includes much of the downtown area.
“Currently, within the EID that we have right now with 200 properties, approximately 100 of them front Main Street,” he said.
The funding for the district, as Souders explained, comes from three major sources. From contributions from businesses downtown, from the general fund, and from revenue generated from the city-owned South Portal building.
“The EID currently generates into what we call the downtown maintenance fund. It currently generates $20,000,” Souders said.
The attendees were invited to brainstorm things that they value downtown that the fund could potentially be used for. Then they voted on their favorite ideas.
“Tonight we want to hear from all of you on what you value, what you like, what you don’t like, that sort of thing. Then the plan is, is that we’re going to take that information back and then in three weeks we want to come back and have a follow-up ... before we take this to Council and actually asked for the renewal to occur,” Souders said.
The EID is on a five-year renewal cycle and is due to expire and be renewed in the coming year. It was originally created in 2004 to offset maintenance costs downtown.
The meeting gave attendees an opportunity to get some insight into the costs associated with downtown amenities.
For example, the flower pots downtown cost about $700 each, according to Souders. The benches cost $1,100 each.
The attendees seemed to mostly agree that flowers were valued, but they preferred the hanging baskets, which are vandalized less frequently and are also less expensive.
Benches were also a major source of debate, as some attendees said benches are important and others said they are unused, vandalized often, or used to sleep upon.
It was agreed that trash removal should be the major focus for the budget, and some recommended finding a way to make the trashcans harder to rummage through.